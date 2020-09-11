President Nana Akufo-Addo’s tour of the Ahafo Region will begin on Saturday, September 12.

His tour of the region includes the inspection of ongoing construction works on the Techire-Adrobea road, the construction of an Astroturf at Duayaw Nkwanta in the Tano North constituency and a courtesy call on the Omanhene of Duayaw Nkwanta.

He is later scheduled to grace a sod-cutting ceremony for the Bechem-Techimantia-Akomadan road as well as commission a Business Resource Centre and also inspect the construction of the Regional Education Directorate at Bechem in the Tano South constituency.

At Kenyasi in the Asutifi North constituency, the President will commission a 68-bed capacity ward including doctor’s bungalow and a children’s ward at the Kenyasi Government Hospital.

The President, among other things, is also expected to inaugurate the Regional House of Chiefs at Goaso in the Asunafo North constituency and inspect ongoing projects at Hwediem Senior High School and cut a sod for a 30-bed polyclinic.

President Akufo-Addo will climax his tour of the region with an inspection of the progress of work on the Noberkaw-Sankore road project at Sankore.