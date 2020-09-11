The Ghana Immigration Service at Berekum has arrested 16 illegal immigrants from Niger.

Reports indicate the foreigners sneaked into the country through unapproved routes around Jaman South to Berekum.

The Secretary of the Berekum Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Salomey Adjei Boakye, noted that the outfit gathered the intelligence and relayed it to the immigration service.

Inspector Foster Frimpong, who confirmed the arrest in an interview with Adom News, said they acted upon the information relayed to them.

He, however, reiterated the country’s land borders remain closed and urged that drivers should report foreigners to GPRTU near them for necessary action to be taken.

Madam Salomey assured the driver of the vehicle which transported the suspects will be handed over to the Drobo GPRTU for necessary sanctions to serve as a deterrence to others.