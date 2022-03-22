President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said he and his team have taken a difficult decision to help cushion the economy in line with difficult economic situation being faced by the country.

According to him, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta will on Thursday lay specially the measures government intends to take to correct the difficult situation being faced by Ghanaians.

He noted “we are in difficult times and such situations demand difficult decisions.”

He said these in an opening remark at the first meeting with the Council of State at the Jubilee House.

He said though it is clear that Ghana is in this difficult economic situation, government is not relaxing in trying to find a solution, hence the Cabinet retreat was timely.

Chairman of the Council of State, Nana Otuo Sreboe, announced that members of the council have decided to, in line with the decision by the executive to reduce their emoluments and allowances, have also decided that their monthly allowances be reduced by 20% as their widow’s mite to help the economic recovery process.

He also said that the Council has been deliberating on current economic conditions in the country and has also been collecting views to share with President Akufo-Addo.

While noting that they heard some of the decisions taken by Cabinet during the recent retreat to review some of the flagship programmes, the Chairman of the Council of State stated that the Council also has some suggestions to make on how to make the Free SHS efficient.