Parliament of Ghana Tuesday approved two separate loans for the construction and equipping of major hospitals in the Ashanti Region and it’s environs.

The loans are a 38 million Euros funding for the constructions of forty bed district hospitals at Ayensuano, Effiduase and Offinso, as well as the completion and equipping of Old Tafo and Kumasi South maternity blocks.

Also, 20 million Euros has been approved to finance the green credit line under the reform and investment partnership between the Government of Ghana and the Federal Republic of Germany.

Presenting the Health Committee‘s report on the floor of parliament, MP for Effiduase-Asokore, Dr. Nana Ayew Afiriyie, explained that the loans will help the government to complete the ongoing hospital projects.

This loan approval came to bear when the Majority Chief Whip and MP for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Mr. Frank Annor Dompreh managed to get most of his members into the Chamber as soon as the Ranking Member on Finance Committee, Cassie Ato Forson raised the issue of quorum.

