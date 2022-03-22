North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has donated his two months salary to the National Service Scheme (NSS) District Office.

The salary, which covers January and February 2022, according to him, is his modest contribution to cushion some 87 NSS personnel in the constituency.

Mr Ablakwa’s intervention comes at a time reports are rife the personnel have not received their three months salaries.

He announced his act of benevolence in a Facebook post, stating he gave out the money on Tuesday morning.

The MP explained he has been reliably informed by the Scheme’s Director that all personnel have now received their direct Mobile Money (MoMo) transfers.

“I really wish I was in the position to do more to alleviate the plight of these dedicated personnel who gladly agreed to serve their country in my largely rural holy district,” he bemoaned.

In view of this, he has appealed to the government to speed up processes in the payment of all arrears to the personnel.

“In all sincerity, the paltry allowances of national service personnel shouldn’t be left out anytime monthly wages of public sector workers are processed for payment,” he appealed.

Read Mr Ablakwa’s post below: