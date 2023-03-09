Member of Parliament for Yapei Kusawgu constituency, John Jinapor, is not enthused about the State of the Nations Addressed presented by President Nana Akufo-Addo in Parliament on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

According to him, the President refused to accept responsibility for running down the economy with reckless borrowings by his government.

Rather, Mr Jinapor said President Akufo-Addo chose to blame the current economic woes on COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia/Ukraine war.

President Akufo-Addo in his address to Parliament maintained that, Ghana’s problems is largely because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia/Ukraine war.

He also debunked claims that his government has borrowed so much with very little to show. The President stressed that, they have been very judicious in their spending.

Reacting to this, Mr Jinapor on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme expressed shock at the conduct of President Akufo-Addo.

He was expecting to hear the true State of the Nation with possible solutions but he claimed President Akufo-Addo presented the “State of lamentations”.

“You [Akufo-Addo] have run down the economy, instead of you to admit, you want to blame everything on COVID,” Mr Jinapor fumed.

The Yapei Kusawgu MP added that the government’s failure to invest in productive sectors is sinking the economy.

Mr Jinapor said he was not impressed with President Akufo-Addo’s delivery and will make his case forcefully in Parliament during the debate.