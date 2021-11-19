Minister of Youth & Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has presented President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s promise to reward members of Ghana’s 2020 Olympic Games team.

He presented them with a total package of $150,000.

Following Ghana’s participation in the Olympics in Tokyo, President Akufo-Addo on August 20, 2021, pledged to reward team Ghana for the performance.

Samuel Takyi, an amateur boxer with the boxing team who won Ghana a bronze medal for the first time since 1992 was presented with a $50,000 reward, comprising the cedi equivalent of $10,000, a brand new Nissan Sunny Car worth $20,000 and a further $20,000 for his professional and career development.

Other athletes and coaches were also presented with the cedi equivalent of $5,000 each.

Other officials like Press Attache, Medical Doctors, Covid Liaison Officer, Administrator, Federation Heads and Chef de Mission were left out.