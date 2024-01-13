President Akufo-Addo is backing calls for the late John Atta Mills’ autopsy report to be captured in official public records.

The question about the existence and accessibility of an autopsy report confirming the cause of death of the former President during a visit by the Odomaa Clan of Ekumfi and Koku Anyidoho at the Jubilee House.

The visit was to express gratitude for the government’s renovation of Asomdwoe Park, the burial place of the late President Mills.

Kyedomhene of Ekumfi Asaman, Nana Enyimfua III urged the presidency to release the autopsy report to the family, emphasizing that 11 years have passed, and the family is yet to know the cause of death.

Prof Atta Mills died on July 24, 2012, at the 37 Military Hospital three days after his 68th birthday.

