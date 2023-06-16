President Nana Akufo-Addo on Wednesday gave letters of accreditation to five new envoys and one High Commissioner at a brief ceremony at the Jubilee House in Accra.

The six are diplomats, who have reached the apex of their careers and have been carefully chosen to become High Commissioner and Ambassadors designate.

They are Mr Samuel Yao Kumah, High Commissioner-designate to the Commonwealth Dominion of Australia; Ms Doris Adzo Denyo Brese, Ambassador-designate to the Czech Republic and Mr Mohammed Habib Idris, Ambassador-designate to the State of Kuwait.

The rest are; Mr Kingsford Amoako, Ambassador-designate to the Republic of Liberia; Mr Mark Michael Entsie, Ambassador-designate to the State of Libya; and Mr Alex Owiredu Adu, Ambassador-designate to the Republic of Niger.

In a short address, President Akufo-Addo said it is the fourth time, in his second term that he has the honour and pleasant duty of presenting credentials.

He noted their appointment was in consultation with the Council of State, by Article 74(1) of the Constitution, to safeguard and promote the image and interests of our nation outside our shores.

“They have distinguished themselves in the public service of our country, and are eminently fit to represent Ghana in their respective places of accreditation, which have expressed satisfaction at their appointments. I congratulate each one of them warmly on their well-deserved appointment, and I am confident they will make our nation proud,” he lauded.

