Actress and video vixen, Rosemond Brown aka Akuapem Poloo, is free from the Nsawam Prison.

This comes on the back of the latest ruling by a Court of Appeal on Wednesday, December 15, to stop a custodial 90-day sentence she was serving and replace it with a fine of GHS 12,000.

The ruling was after her lawyer, Andy Vortia, made an appeal against the High Court’s dismissal of her initial appeal which ruled for her to complete the 82-day term.

Akuapem Poloo has since paid her fine of 1,000 penalty units equivalent to GHS12, 000.

The money was paid to the Judicial Service with receipt of payment issued to her lawyers.

The actress had served eight days before her bail.

Acting on the initial sentence, a three-panel bench of the Court of Appeal ruled that the decision was not to quash the initial ruling, as it was in the right direction.