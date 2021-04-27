Embattled Ghanaian actress, Rosemond Alade Brown, famed as Akuapem Poloo, has been spotted in a new video enjoying a local dish of fufu with light soup.

The actress, who was seen seated in what looked like an eatery, said she had not been able to eat well at all due to her court case.

She, however, noted that following her bail and subsequent release from the Nsawam Prison pending an appeal, she can now enjoy a bowl of fufu – her favourite meal.

She revealed that her time behind bars did not allow her any luxury to enjoy the freedom of eating whatever she desired.

After posting the video, Akuapem Poloo captioned it: “The feeling of home food edey pain yoouuuu.”

Many fans and followers took to the comment section to react to the video of the actress coming back to her normal jovial self.