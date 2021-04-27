The Chief Executive Officer of the Atta-Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, has paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu.

According to him, the visit to the Fadama residence of the national figure was: “To wish him well as he clocks 102 years, and ask for prayers for me to walk the AMI through its God-given destiny. Allah ba mu lafia.”

AMI is the abbreviation for Atta Mills Institute and the last phrase “Allah ba mu lafia,” means “May Allah grant us good health.”

READ ALSO:

The photos, which were posted on his Twitter handle, show Mr Anyidoho reverently greeting the Chief Imam on one hand and, on the other hand, the Imam’s hands were on his head for supplications for him.

Check the photos out: