Founder and Leader of Ghana Freedom Party, Akua Donkor, is contemplating suing former President John Mahama.

She claimed Mr Mahama has clandestinely taken back a house he bought for her as a gift; a situation she described as very unfortunate.

Narrating her ordeal on Adom News, the presidential hopeful said she was moving into the house when some people allegedly from Mr Mahama’s office stopped her.

When she queried him, Madam Donkor said they claimed the government had taken the house from him.

The Ghana Freedom Party founder said she is not surprised at the conduct of Mr Mahama because his attitude towards her changed after she endorsed Chairperson of Electoral Commission, Mrs Jean Mensah.

However, given the work she did for Mr Mahama, Madam Donkor said she deserves that house just like any other Ghanaian.

“I will sue Mahama; I won’t allow him to take me for granted. That house is for me; I earned it,” he added.