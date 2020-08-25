Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been found guilty of repeated bodily harm, attempted bribery, violence against public employees and insult after his arrest on the Greek island of Mykonos.

The England defender, 27, was one of three people arrested on Thursday after an altercation with police.

Maguire’s brother Joe, 28 and Christopher Sharman, 29, also appeared in court on Tuesday.

Joe Maguire has been found guilty of repeated bodily harm, violence against public employees and attempted bribery.

Sharman has been found guilty of insult, repeated bodily harm and violence against public employees.