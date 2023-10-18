Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has donated GH₵160,000 to support people affected by floods due to the spillage of the Akosombo dam.

He made the presentation during a tour of some of the affected areas in the Central and South Tongu districts on Wednesday.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential aspirant, at New Bakpa in the Central Tongu District, commiserated with the residents.

“When I look into the eyes of our mothers, our sisters, and our aunties who are seated here, you see so much sadness; their lives have been turned upside down overnight.

These were people who were going about their daily activities every day and taking care of themselves but as a result of the spillage and the subsequent flooding, they have had to be moved here and they are in a situation which they haven’t been in before they have to rely on other people for basic amenities,” he said.

He further pledged the government’s support to sustain the people, citing the Inter-Ministerial Committee.

Dr Bawumia also revealed the Ministry of Agriculture has initiated steps to ensure that the livelihoods of the victims are restored.

He acknowledged that though the Akosombo dam spillage has caused severe damage to properties, the nation must be thankful to God that no lives have been lost.

Dr Bawumia proceeded to Sokpoe in the South Tongu district to engage chiefs and scores of affected residents.

So far, over 26,000 people have been displaced and rendered homeless by the floods, disrupting livelihoods and economic activities.

