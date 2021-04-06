The Ugandan government has given Akon one square mile to create Akon City. The exact details are slim but it plans to operate on AKoin stellar-based cryptocurrency and is slated to be completed by 2036.

“I know if I put it there, they’re going to find a way to afford it because it’s going to motivate them,” Akon said when asked about the price tag of the project. “But ultimately when you create an opportunity, people grow with that opportunity, people learn with that opportunity, people are motivated with that opportunity.”

The city is expected to mirror Akon’s development in his home nation of Senegal which will also operate on his cryptocurrency and cost about $6B to construct.

It includes a Hamptons Hospital campus, parks, stadiums, police department, and a waste management system. Construction of the city in Senegal begins this year and is expected to be completed in the next three years.