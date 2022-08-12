Pastor and leader of Ajagurajah Movement nearly caused a stampede when he pulled out a sword and dagger in the Hitz FM studios on Thursday morning.

According to him, they aren’t normal weapons people perceive them to be, but rather part of his spiritual tools he uses to invoke spirits.

Talking further about why he has such weapons, he said he uses the sword to invoke spirits from the east, especially Japan.

“I use my sword for invocation of spirits. East is Japan. There are four elements and four corners of the world…” he explained.

Meanwhile, Ajagurajah also talked about other ornaments and amulets he uses and their significance.

Watch the video below:

