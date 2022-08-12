A Private Legal Practitioner, Martin Kpebu, has thrown his support behind the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) in the Labianca Company saga.

The company is alleged to have connived with some officials of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority to evade tax.

His support follows the verbal attack on the OSP by the Commissioner of Customs, Col. Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd) after he was indicted in the investigative report.

For Col. Damoah (Rtd), the Special Prosecutor released the report with a malicious intent to discredit the Customs officers.

Col Damoah (Rtd) believes he “is trying to indict the deputy and myself and anyone of you who has read that report very well will know the basis of that.”

However, Mr Kpebu believes that the utterances of the Customs boss was out of order.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Thursday, the legal practitioner argued that the facts clearly show that the Company did not deserve the waiver.

As such, he noted that it is imprudent for Col. Damoah (Rtd) to attack the integrity of the Special Prosecutor.

“Col. Damoah (Rtd) can’t take himself out of this case. It is just too late in the day so the ad hominem argument that the Special Prosecutor is a small boy is neither here nor there.

“So he should accept because I don’t see the grounds for the attack,” he noted.

On the back of this, Mr Kpebu called on the Customs boss to apologise for his statements.

“The report having indicted him, it is expected that he will be angry and disappointed. And they are emotions, you can’t run away from them in such matters. But it’s been two days; so the right thing for him to do is to come out with an apology,” he stated.

