The Ahafo Regional Executives of the Ghana Muslim Students Association (GMSA) are concerned about how Muslim students at Senior High Schools in the region are distancing themselves from the core values of Islam.

To address this issue, they have begun instituting measures.

Speaking with Adom News, at Goaso during the Ahafo Regional GMSA Quiz for six senior high schools—namely Ahafoman, Mim, Kukuom, Acherensua, Yamfo, and Samuel Oto’o—the Ahafo Regional President for GMSA, Nuhu Alhassan, explained that, they are saddened by the rate at which Muslim students at the senior high school level are neglecting the teachings of their religion.

According to him, the executives have realized that when students complete JHS and move on to SHS, many of them abandon the values of the region and do what pleases them, which is dangerous.

Therefore, GMSA – Ahafo has decided to roll out a series of events, such as the quiz centered around Arabic, to sensitize students on the need to stick to the core values of Islam, irrespective of their level of education.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Chief Imam of Ahafo Region, Alhaji Mohammed Ahmed Unus, and the Deputy President of GMSA – Ahafo, Suraiya Abdullah, complained bitterly about how many people, especially Muslims, are unwilling to support events that will improve the teaching of core values at the school level.

