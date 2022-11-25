Nana Agradaa, who has been behind bars for several weeks, has been released.

The former fetish priest, Thursday, November 24 made her first public post on Instagram after her arrest and closedown of her church.

The arrest followed some accusations by some members who claimed she had defrauded them in yet another money-doubling scandal in October this year.

Breaking her silence, Agradaa, now known as Mama Pat or Evangelist Patricia Oduro, called on ‘die-hard’ members of her church to converge at the Heaven Way Champion International Ministry at Weija in Accra coming Sunday.

“Thank you all for love and support and prayers God bless you God is God all the time will be live on Sunday at church lets meet,” she declared in her Instagram post.