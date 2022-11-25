The Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, was at the Accra Digital Centre in Accra to grace Asempa FM’s live commentary for the game between Ghana and Portugal.

The team was warmly welcomed by Chief Executive Officer, Kwadwo Baah Agyemang.

On Thursday, the Black Stars opened their 2022 World Cup campaign with a 3-2 defeat against the European side at the 974 Stadium.

Ghana, despite the defeat, displayed an impressive performance against the 2016 European champions.

Dr Bawumia spent time with Asempa FM, your number one sports station at the Accra Digital Centre for the game.

Minister of Communications, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, also turned up for the game.

Musicians Edem, Eno, among others were also present to watch the game.

Below are some photos:

Ghana will hope to secure their first win against South Korea on Monday at the Education City Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 13:00GMT.