Menzgold customers nationwide are demanding swift legal action against the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the now-defunct Menzgold Company, Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1).

In a statement issued on Tuesday, January 9, the Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold Ghana firmly endorsed the efforts of the Attorney General, Minister of Justice, and Director of Public Prosecutions in seeking justice for Menzgold customers.

“We fully support the decision by the Attorney General, Minister of Justice, and Director of Public Prosecutions to pursue justice for MenzGold customers.”

The aggrieved customers also underscored the importance of Nana Appiah Mensah making the Dubai judgment public, stating that it is a “public document.”

Mr Appiah Mensah has been charged with 36 counts of offences including abetment, defrauding by false pretences, carrying on deposit-taking business without license, unlawful deposit-taking, money laundering among others.

The Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame commenced the prosecution of NAM 1 in 2019 where he was accused of defrauding thousands of customers through his gold dealership firm over millions of cedis.

On Wednesday, August 30, 2023, Mr Dame revised the charges against the CEO of the now-defunct Menzgold gold trading enterprise, introducing fresh allegations.

The new charges come after Mr Mensah announced plans to release locked-up funds to Menzgold customers after a payment of roughly GH₵650 for verification.

Mr Mensah was released on bail on September 19, 2023, after pleading not guilty to the 39 counts of fraud and money laundering.

The bail conditions were pegged at GH¢500 million and four sureties. He also had to surrender his passport to the court registry.

However, on September 20, 2023, the Deputy Attorney General, Alfred Tuah Yeboah applied for daily hearing in the case.

He said this would be done during the case management stage and prayed the court to grant the same. According to him, this is due to the nature of the public interest expressed in the prosecution.

“We are of the humble opinion that this is a matter that we must apply to the courts for an expedited hearing, so, at the case management, we will put up that application and request to the court, subject to the court’s convenience, to have this matter heard on a daily basis.”

