Onion sellers at Agbogbloshie in Accra have debunked allegations of contracting a spiritualist to kill the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey.

According to them, there is no iota of truth in the allegations and urged the Minister to treat it with all the contempt it deserves.

Mr Quartey, speaking in an interview on Accra-based Net 2 TV, disclosed he had uncovered plans of death against his life.

This, he said, was in connection with plans to relocate the traders to Adjen Kotuku which has been met with fierce resistance.

But reacting to the claims on Accra-based Kasapa FM, a trader indicated they have not in anyway boycotted the relocation idea.

However, they requested for adequate time to prepare instead of being moved forcibly.

“We beg the Minister, we never said we will not relocate so he should not out of anger move us forcefully but give us two years so that by then we can pay off the loans we’ve injected into our business.

“There is no truth in the claims that we are using a spiritualist to kill him, never, we can’t do that,” one of the traders stated.

Another added: “I have never heard anywhere that someone is planning to use a spiritualist to kill him, we are all Ghanaians and respect authority. So if that is the rumour then that is very unfortunate.”

Meanwhile, they assured they will not in anyway prevent the minister from achieving the Let’s Make Accra Work agenda.