Military men storm Bekwai forest, arrest illegal miners

The Bekwai Forestry Commission and the military, police and Adansi Akrofuom District Assembly Taskforce, have embarked on an operation on the Supuma forest reserve.

According to ASP Raymond Mahama Iddrisu, the Obuasi Divisional operations commander, the impromptu operation was based on a tip-off by some persons who noticed the ‘galamsey’ activities.

However, ASP Iddrisu noted that when his team got to the site, an informant had blown their cover, thereby meeting the absence of the miners.

He added that they were directed to a hideout about 100 metres from the site, and there, they discovered machinery, leading them to believe the miners were around.

ASP Iddrisu said his team laid low and after several attempts, arrested two miners, both age 27.

Palmer Aikins Amponsah, the Deputy Manager of the Bekwai Forestry Commission, who spoke to Adom News’ correspondent, Isaac K. Normanyo, explained that the miners have cultivated new techniques of carrying out their activities.

He disclosed that rather than use excavators and heavy machines, the miners use gold detectors to avoid digging multiple holes which will make their work noticeable.

On his part, Jonas Maurice Woode, the Adansi Akrofuom District Chief Executive, said this is the same technique the miners have used over years to destroy four forest reserves in the assembly.

He added that the forest reserve is where the assembly gets its revenue and therefore appealed to the chiefs in the area to come together to support them in their efforts to clamp down on ‘galamsey’.