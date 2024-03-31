The Member of Parliament for Bawku Central Mahama Ayariga says the Attorney-General did no wrong with his decision not to notify lawyers of South Dayi Member of Parliament Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor for an expedited hearing of the suit against the consideration of the new ministers.

The MP, who is also lawyer, said the AG has not breached any law in that regard.

“He [AG] felt that he needed to be heard quickly; there is a debate about whether he should serve the other party, and I don’t think it is legally mandatory.

“There has not been a return date set for the other party in the case to be notified. He AG] doesn’t breach any rule or law, but it is not just fine”, he said on Accra-based television station, TV3, on Saturday, March 30.

Mr Ayariga however noted that, the failure to notify Mr Dafeamekpor’s lawyers was administratively not the best.

“It was administratively not the best that the Chief Justice did not copy the other party when the lawyers applied for an expedited hearing. Administrative prudence required they are given notice.

The Attorney-General, Godfred Dame has said that he applied for a speedy hearing of the injunction application that was filed by Mr Dafeamekpor against the consideration of the ministerial nominees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to him, the Court Act and the Constitution permit a party to a case to apply for expeditious hearing of the case hence he does not understand the criticism against the Supreme Court for hearing this matter quickly.

The Attorney-General’s comment comes after the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) accused the Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonorr of being biased against them in the scheduling of political cases in the Supreme Court.

The party complained about the listing of the case filed by Mr Dafeamekpor, for hearing, ahead of the case of Richard Dela Sky v. the Parliament of Ghana and the Attorney-General.

The Bawku MP further stated that he will not blame Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornor for the expedited hearing of the suit filed by Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor.

He explained that the fixing of date for the hearing is purely an administrative matter that the Chief Justice would have to determine.

Mahama Ayariga further stated that the reaction of the Chief Justice towards the application filed by lawyers of the Speaker of Parliament for an expedited hearing of the suit filed against the anti-gay bill will determine whether or not she is biased.

“This is purely an administrative matter that the Chief Justice would have to determine. I honestly will not fault the Chief Justice or the Supreme Court in this matter.

“I am happy the Speaker’s lawyers have also taken the steps the Attorney General took to write to the Chief Justice to demand an expedited hearing.

“It is the reaction of the Chief Justice in this instance that it will be determined whether the Chief Justice is biased or not.

“So, I will not rush in passing judgment about the conduct of the Chief Justice because the AG has a good defense”, he added.