Former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, will today, March 13, 2023, deliver a public lecture about Ghana.

Dubbed The future of the economy of Ghana, the lecture will come off at the University of Professional Studies.

The former Minister is expected to share insights into building the agricultural sector into a bedrock for financing the development of other sectors of the Ghanaian economy.

The lecture is on the back of an engagement with a group of Editors and Senior Journalists in Accra over the weekend during which Dr Akoto said the potential in the agricultural sector is huge.

He projected the sector has the prospect to turn around the fortunes of Ghana and permanently eliminate the syndrome of going to the International Monetary Fund whenever there is distress in the economy.

ALSO READ:

Dr Akoto Afriyie urged to contest to lead NPP in 2024

Dr Akoto has set his eyes on the flagbearership of the New Patriotic Party but is yet to officially declare his intention to contest.

He, however, noted that at the core of his vision for Ghana when given the nod to lead the UP Tradition and subsequently become the President of the Republic, is the prioritisation of public resources to the agricultural sector.