Rose Amoanima Yeboah has once again won gold medal in the women’s high jump event on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Displaying exceptional skill, Yeboah outshone her competitors with a flawless jump, clearing a height of 1.87m to secure the top spot on the podium.

Despite attempting to surpass her own record by aiming for 1.89m, Yeboah couldn’t quite conquer the challenge.

Nevertheless, she was greeted with resounding cheers at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium as she proudly waved the Ghana flag during her celebratory jog across the field after claiming the prestigious gold medal.

A stalwart in Ghana’s athletics scene, Rose Yeboah holds the national high jump record at an impressive 1.94m.

This latest triumph marks her second consecutive gold medal, following her victory in the 2019 African Games.

With this win, Yeboah has not only secured Ghana’s 10th gold medal in the games but has also contributed to the country’s overall medal tally, which now stands at 10 gold, 22 silver, and 15 bronze, totalling 47 medals.