Pupils at Aflao Kofi Kofe and other small communities in the Afadjato South District of the Volta Region are compelled to travel over 4 kilometres daily to have access to education.

The situation, according to the children, is tiresome. Some usually miss some of the lessons due to the long distance.

During a visit to the school, Adom News observed the young ones walk through tick and dangerous forest to get to school.

In view of this, Nneka Foundation, in partnership with Village Bicycle Project, has presented over 100 bicycles to some pupils who walk long distances to school daily.

The Chief Executive Officer of Nneka Foundation, Cecilia Fiaka, said the initiative is to reduce the stress and challenges the children face daily as they commute to school.

She also appealed to other organisations and government for support to reduce the suffering among the children in the district.