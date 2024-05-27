Majority Leader in Parliament who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Effutu Constituency, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has screened over 200 inmates and 300 officers in Effutu Prisons to mark his 46th birthday.

In collaboration with Mumbies Foundation, Mr. Afenyo-Markin has dedicated May 27 as Hepatitis B Awareness Day in Effutu Constituency.

He also fed all the inmates and donated a 50-inch television set and some relief items to them.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Effutu Constituency, Alhaji Kassim Zubairu, who donated the items on behalf of the Majority leader said they took such initiatives to help protect the inmates from any Hepatitis B outbreak.

Also, the Project Director for Mumbies Foundation, Israel Adorbley, said their motive is to eradicate Hepatitis B from Effutu Constituency.

For his part, the Assistant Director of Prisons in charge of Winneba Prisons, ADP Joseph Nyankey, commended the Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, for coming to their aid.

He is certain the screening will help save the lives of inmates.

ALSO READ: