The Member of Parliament for Kadjebi Akan constituency in the Oti Region, Engineer Yao Gomado has led a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a new Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) school in Dodo Amanfrom.

The project, sponsored by Alsabeel Foundation African from Saudi Arabia, aims to provide the youth in the community with the necessary skills and training to secure employment and contribute to the development of the area.

In a short ceremony, Ing Gomado highlighted the importance of TVET education in bridging the skills gap and empowering young people to become self-reliant.

He expressed his gratitude to Alsabeel Foundation Africa for the generous support and commitment to improving the educational opportunities for the youth in his constituency.

Speaking with Adom News, the MP said the new school, after completion will offer a wide range of technical and vocational courses that will provide students with practical training and hands-on experience to prepare them for the workforce.

According to him, the construction of the technical and vocational school is expected to create job opportunities for local residents and stimulate economic growth in the community.

He noted that it is a significant step in fulfilling his 2020 campaign promised made to the people in the area to address the challenges of unemployment and poverty in the district.

He urged the youth in Kadjebi to take advantage of the new school when completed to pursue their dreams with determination and perseverance.

The residents expressed their gratitude towards the MP for his commitment to improving education and creating opportunities for the youth in the area.

They believe that the establishment of the technical and vocational school will not only benefit the students but also contribute to the overall development of the community.

