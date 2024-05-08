Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has announced that his government will include an Electric Vehicles Module in Technical and Vocational Training (TVET) education.

Dr. Bawumia was speaking to leaders of faith-based organizations in Sunyani as he began his tour in the Bono Region.

According to him, the country is moving in the direction of electric vehicles, and his proposal is inspired by a visit to a company called Solar Taxi which is already assembling electric vehicles in Ghana.

“This is also one thing we are doing. We are bringing in electric Vehicles. I went to a company called Solar Taxi in Accra where they are already assembling vehicles in Ghana. They are training people because it is not a complicated system as you can imagine, the battery is the key in an electric vehicle.

“They have engineers and thankfully, the majority of their engineers are women. The girls were the majority of the engineers at Solar Taxi. And so we want the electric vehicle module to be included in the TVET curriculum so that they will be doing the training there and we can have apprentices at Solar Taxi and other places,” Dr. Bawumia said.

He also highlighted some achievements the government has made in the area of TVET, adding that an amount of GH¢6bn has been invested in the last 7 years.

“Because of the need for skill in human capital, we’ve invested a lot in TVET. In fact, over the last 7 years, we’ve invested GH¢6bn in the TVET sector. This is one of the biggest investments that we have made in the history of TVET in Ghana.

“We have revamped 32 National Vocational and Technical Institutes with modern first-class equipment. We are in the process of putting together the first phase of 32 state-of-the-art TVET institutions. We have revamped ten Technical Universities and 13 Technical Institutes. So there is so much going on,” he added.

