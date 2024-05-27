Following a month-long search for a missing Ghanaian lady, Afiba Abigail Tandoh and her friend Celine Chidinma Ndidum, significant developments have emerged pointing towards suspect Andrew Amechi Otchipo, a 52-year-old British Nigerian

Otchipo, a supposed notorious figure wanted by security agencies, was apprehended by Interpol in Nigeria to aid in investigations related to the disappearance of the two women.

Close Circuit Camera (CCTV) footage from the hotel where the trio met revealed crucial evidence linking the suspect to the missing girls, including personal belongings such as the ladies handbags, ATM cards among others found in his residence.

Despite this breakthrough, authorities are facing challenges getting information from Otchipo regarding the whereabouts of Afiba and Celine.

The Ghanaian government, deeply concerned about the welfare of its citizens, has instructed the Consulate in Nigeria to intensify efforts to locate the missing individuals.

Meanwhile, pressure is mounting on the Nigerian Police Force to expedite the search for Afiba and Celine, whose sudden disappearance has raised alarm in both countries.

ALSO READ: