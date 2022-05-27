Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo has sent a heartwarming message to her constituents following her long absence from her official duties as MP for the Constituency.

According to the “mother of the constituency”, she still has her people at heart.

“I want to say I still love them and still have them close to my heart. I still want to lead, I still want to serve, and I still want to be the mother of the Constituency that I’ve always been,” she told the host of JoyNews’ The Pulse, Bless Sogah in an exclusive interview.

The Lawyer, who noted that she had not deliberately abandoned her duties explained that her absence is because her son is unwell.

“I am not intentionally abandoning my duties and responsibilities. I’ve served the people of Ghana for twelve years and I have done it and there has not been any past record of me absenting myself like this,” the Minister said.

“They [constituents] know me better than anybody and they should remember that and my son will be forever grateful to them for giving me time off to take care of him when he needed me most,” she said.

Meanwhile, the MP was expected to appear before the Privileges Committee on May 27 for her 15-day absence from Parliament without the Speaker’s permission.

But the MP in an exclusive interview with Joy News, Thursday, disclosed that she has not been served any notice to appear before Parliament’s Privileges Committee.

The Gender Minister said the first time she heard about the meeting was through her interview on the channel.

“As we speak I don’t know that I have been invited. I have to be served. I am not aware any such thing has been given to me. I am just hearing it from you,” she said.