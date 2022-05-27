Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has denied misapplying an $1.2 million from the World Bank, meant for training teachers under the Ghana Accountability for Learning Outcomes Project (GALOP).

According to him, “the good news is that as I speak to you, the amount is sitting in our account. So ladies and gentlemen of the press, nothing can be further from the truth that Dr. Yaw Adutwum will superintend over a programme that is not going to benefit Ghanaians.”

“I will never do that, I did not come to this country to do that,” he stressed.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, he said his Ministry has undertaken the digital literacy training for over 41,000 teachers in the country, so it comes to him as a surprise that there are contrary reports that the training has not been executed.

“Ghana Education Service Teachers who were called in for a certain TV show yesterday, will tell you that they are aware 148,000 teachers have been trained on that platform, NTC platform has also trained 43,000 teachers. Ask my colleague teachers across the country and they will tell you they are on a platform and learning digital literacy,” he said.

Dr. Adutwum reiterated that no money has been misapplied by his Ministry.

He added that “he came to help project the President and ensure that his vision for the transformation of education is accomplished.”

The Minister declared that the Ministry of Education is not under any investigation by the World Bank.

Background

The Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, is reported to have been involved in an alleged phantom training scheme of teachers, costing $1.2 million from the World Bank.

According to correspondences from his office and the Ghana Education Service (GES), the Director-General of the GES, Prof Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, appears to be unaware of the training of over 40,000 teachers on the digital literacy platform under the Ghana Accountability for Learning Outcomes Project (GALOP).