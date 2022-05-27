A Circuit Court in Koforidua in the Eastern region has sentenced two armed robbers to 30 years imprisonment each for robbery and causing harm.

They are to serve their jail term in hard labour.

The convicts, George Edzordzi alias Black Jesus, 38, and Yakubu Nuhu Baturi, 47, were said to have attacked and robbed a resident of Klo-Agogo, Kofi Nartey, of an amount of GHC4,500.00.

They also robbed a teacher and an Assemblymember for Owura high electoral area of their mobile phones.

The facts of the case as presented in court revealed that on January 29, 2019, the two robbers invaded the residence of Kofi Nartey with cutlasses and guns.

During the raid, the convicts brutally severed the hands of Mr. Nartey

The suspects, after breaking into the home, demanded money and mobile phones while pointing a pistol at him.

They bolted with their booty.

However, the Police upon a tip-off arrested them at their hideout.

They admitted to the crime during interrogation revealing George Edzordzi Dabla, as their ringleader.

Yakubu Nuhu Baturi, the second convict stated in his caution statement that he only assisted in the planning of the act but did not participate in the actual robbery.

They both pleaded not guilty to the offence when arraigned.

However, after their trial, they were found guilty by the court presided over by Justice Mercy Addei Kotei.