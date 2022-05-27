UEW VC tells D-G of GTEC to withdraw letter supposedly authorised by Education Minister

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), Prof. Mawutor Avoke, has asked the Director-General of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), Prof. Mohammed Salifu, to withdraw his letter asking him to stay execution regarding the leave of the Registrar of the University.

According to him, the letter written by the Director-General of the Commission is already causing confusion as the Registrar who should go on leave feels emboldened by it and is refusing to comply with the directive.

The University has been embroiled in confusion lately. This occurred after the Chairman of the Governing Council of the University ordered the Registrar to go on accumulated leave, a directive that the Registrar has contested.

Following the directive by the Governing Council Chairman, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Mawutor Avoke, appointed Mrs. Wilhelmina Tete-Mensah to act as Registrar.

The Registrar who has contested the directive was locked out of his office.

Consequently, the Ministry of Education through the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission wrote to the Vice-Chancellor to stay execution of the leave directive since there are issues that have been raised in that regard.

A letter by the Vice-Chancellor of UEW

But in a sharp response to the Director-General of GTEC, the Vice-Chancellor indicated that his checks reveal the letter authored by the Director-General was not authorized by the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum as it was stipulated in the letter.

“I would like to be very categorical that our checks reveal that the letter was not authored by the sector Minister,” he stated.

He further intimated that the GTEC boss’ letter was causing confusing and should be withdrawn.

A letter from the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission

“This letter is already causing confusion as the Registrar who should go on leave is holding on to it and feels emboldened by it. My view will be for the letter to be withdrawn as it is creating doubts and confusion in the minds of the faculty, and indeed Management as a whole,” he averred.

He added, “It would have been better such issues were first discussed with the Chairman of Council before your authorization, Sir.”

According to Prof. Mawutor Avoke, the letter directing the Registrar to go leave was not punitive, but part of the schedule for Principal Officers to take their leave and rest.

He added, annual leave is mandatory under Section 20(1), 25 and 31 of the Labour Act (Act 651) of 2003.

He ended, “May I take this opportunity to also let you know that Mrs. Wilhelmina Tete-Mensah is now acting until Mr. Paul Osei-Barima returns to post. I am sure, in future, we can find pathways to minimize reference to the Sector Minister in such issues, as in this particular case.”