The US Justice Department says it has secured the forfeiture of a mansion bought by former Gambian president Yahya Jammeh for $3.5m (£2.7m) with alleged corruption proceeds.

The property in Potomac, Maryland, is said to have been acquired through a trust set up by his wife, Zineb Jammeh.

It has now been forfeited to the US along with all rental income generated by the property since a complaint was filed in 2020, a statement by the department said.

“The United States intends to sell the property, and recommend to the Attorney General that the net proceeds from the sale of the forfeited property be used to benefit the people of The Gambia harmed by former President Jammeh’s acts of corruption and abuse of office,” the department said.

The former president is accused of having conspired with family and associates by using shell companies and overseas trusts to launder his alleged corrupt proceeds throughout the world.

The Gambian government this week said it was ready to prosecute him for what it called “the myriad of crimes” he committed during his rule.

He denies allegations of wrongdoing.

Mr Jammeh came to power in a military coup in 1994, and ruled until 2017 when he went into exile after a shock electoral defeat.

The 57-year-old now lives in Equatorial Guinea.