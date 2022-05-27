All is set for the much anticipated New Patriotic Party (NPP) regional elections.

The election scheduled from today, May 27, 2022, will run through to Sunday, May 29, 2022.

A lot of action and surprises are likely to go on in most of the regions as bigwigs seek re-election and new entrants are seeking to unseat incumbents.

In the Ashanti Region, for instance, where elections will be held on Saturday, former Afigya Kwabre South NPP chairman, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (Chairman COKA) is poised to unseat the incumbent, Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly called Chairman Wontumi.

Ahead of the election, he predicted 86%.

In the Greater Accra Region, the incumbent, Divine Otoo Agorhom, is facing fierce competition from Alfred Boye, who says he is on a redemption mission to save the party in the region.

In the Eastern Region, Kwadwo Boateng-Agyemang, who resigned his position as the New Juaben North Constituency Chairman, will face off with Jeff Konadu Addo, as the incumbent is not seeking re-election.

Meanwhile, in the Ekumfi Constituency in the Central Region, due to a last-minute injunction sought by five persons from a Cape Coast High Court to restrain organisers of the Central Regional elections, the election will not come off.