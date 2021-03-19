Aduana Stars defender Farouk Adams has been granted a bail of ¢60,000 with four sureties, one to be justified.

Adams will reappear in court on April 7, 2021.

On March 14, Adams was remanded into police custody for 14 days after he was charged with six offences.

At his reappearance, Thursday at the Berekum circuit court presided over by Osei Kofi Amoako, Adams is to deposit all his travel documents at the registry of the court in the interim.

It will be recalled that Farouk Adams was arrested on 2nd March, 2021 after he allegedly knocked and killed a police constable, Amos Maatey Niganoko.

The charges are Careless and inconsiderate driving, negligently causing harm, and Failing to report accident to police.

The rest are, Failing to stop to attend to an accident victim, driving a motor vehicle without valid road use certificates, and driving a motor vehicle without valid insurance.

According to Inspector Emmanuel Sampson, presenting the case to the Berekum circuit court two weeks ago, said, Adams was driving a Toyota Camry vehicle with registration number GW ‪5882-17‬ from Sunyani towards Dormaa-Ahenkro.

He said, the player at about 8pm knocked down an oncoming motorbike driven by Constable Amos now deceased, at a section of the road near Cocoa Station at Asuotiano in the Dormaa East district.

The prosecutor, Inspector Sampson told the court that Adams after the incident failed to stop and attend to the victim and sped off leaving the Constable there.

According to him, the suspect also failed to report the accident to the police but went and parked the accident vehicle at a Goil Filling Station and silently went to the Wamfie Polyclinic for treatment.

He also said Adams arranged with a mechanic from Sunyani to pick the vehicle to an unknown place, allegedly to make it untraceable by the police and went into hiding afterwards at Dormaa Ahenkro.

The police received information the next day, March 2, at 7am that there was a hit-and-run incident. They got to the scene and the victim was Constable Niganoka.

Police went to the Goil Filling Station and through a CCTV surveillance, the vehicle which the accused was driving at the time of the incident was identified and investigations at DVLA in Sunyani revealed that the said vehicle was registered in the name of Alberta Asare of Dormaa-Ahenkro.

She was then made to produce the suspected driver and the mechanic to bring the car.

According to the prosecutor, Farouk Adams was arrested and further inspection carried out on the vehicle revealed that the road worthiness as well as insurance covering it had expired since June 13, 2018 while the rear number plate had also been removed.