Controversial prophet, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchaha, has explained the meaning of his name.

“Kumchacha is a Latin word that means a ‘powerful man of God’. If a Latin man mentions the name Kumchacha then he is talking about a powerful, anointed and great man of God,” he said in an interview on Happy FM.

The Founder of the Heaven’s Gate Ministries disclosed that God used him to heal a man suffering a stroke in the USA and one of the congregants shocked by his work gave him that name.

“After the prayers, the man stood and begun to run and it was after he received his healing that another man who was also present at the same meeting gave me the name Kumchaha,” he revealed.

According to him, he did not even understand the meaning of the name until the man told him what he meant.

“I agreed to keep the name because it sounded nice and after the man told me what it meant I realized it will be the best to represent my calling” Prophet Kumchacha added.