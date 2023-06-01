Adom 106.3 FM, the leading radio station in Ghana, has recently introduced a fresh segment called Sɛdeɛ Yɛka No Nie on its morning show.

The primary objective of this segment is to enhance public awareness regarding common mistakes made in spoken and written Akan.

During the launch, Joshua Tigo, the station’s Programmes Manager, explained that the segment aims to rectify erroneous pronunciations, grammatical constructions, and expressions in the Akan language.

It will shed light on frequently misused words, proverbs, and other linguistic nuances while providing the correct forms for educational purposes.

Amoadu Christian Ohene, the Head of News and Current Affairs for the Adom Brands of Multimedia Group, will serve as the main facilitator of the segment, utilizing his extensive knowledge of Akan, teaching experience, and background in radio broadcasting.

As the initiative progresses, additional Akan scholars will be invited to contribute their expertise to the segment, further enriching the educational content provided.

Sɛdeɛ Yɛka No Nie will be aired every Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday at 7:00 am as part of Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem.

The Akan language holds significant linguistic importance in Ghana, with an estimated 70% of the population speaking some form of Akan.

It consists of various dialects, including Twi, Fante, and Akuapem.

Digital versions of Sɛdeɛ Yɛka No Nie shall be available on all of Adom FM’s digital platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok after each day’s broadcast.

Watch Sɛdeɛ Yɛka No Nie Episode 1 below: