The burial of a man’s father in a Toyota Corolla at Navrongo has drawn strong criticism from former Upper East Regional Minister, Tangoba Abayage.

She accuses businessman Norbert Atodio of moral bankruptcy for displaying such lavishness instead of making a meaningful contribution to the community.

Abayage suggests alternative ways for Mr. Atodio to honor his father’s memory, such as investing the burial funds into building a herbal training center or improving his radio station, Pure FM, to benefit the community.

Expressing her disapproval, the former Regional Minister argues that Mr. Atodio’s decision does not uphold his father’s legacy.

She firmly condemns his actions as morally wrong, emphasizing that they make him morally bankrupt rather than a hero.

A video of the burial, which reportedly took place last weekend, captured the car being driven into a tiled tomb.

The unconventional burial of Mr. Atodio’s father in a Toyota Corolla has ignited a spirited debate, raising questions about moral responsibility and community engagement.

Read her entire post below: