Adiza Ibrahim, the Head of Marketing & Media Relations at Electroland Ghana Limited and the Founder of the Zango Women Livelihood & Empowerment Programme, received the prestigious title of “Woman of the Year” at the 6th Ghana Outstanding Women Awards.

The star-studded ceremony was held at the International Conference Centre on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

The event, which celebrates the achievements and contributions of remarkable women across various fields, saw Adiza Ibrahim clinch two major awards: “Ghanaian Outstanding Woman of the Year 2023” and “Ghana Outstanding Women Network 2023.”

Adiza Ibrahim’s accolades reflect her exceptional dedication and commitment to both her corporate career and social advocacy work.

She has been instrumental in empowering teenagers, adolescents, and women, with a particular focus on those hailing from underprivileged communities.

This remarkable initiative is conducted under her “Zango Women Livelihood and Empowerment Programme,” a project that operates under the umbrella of her foundation, the “Kuburah Diamonds Foundation.”

The 6th Ghana Outstanding Women Awards recognized Adiza Ibrahim’s outstanding achievements in the realms of marketing, media relations, and her significant contributions to women’s empowerment.

Her ability to successfully balance a high-profile corporate role at Electroland Ghana Limited with her relentless efforts to uplift the lives of marginalized women and girls has made her an inspiration to many.

Upon receiving the awards, Adiza expressed her gratitude and commitment to continuing her mission of creating positive change in the lives of women and girls in Ghana.

She emphasized the importance of empowering the next generation of female leaders and making a lasting impact on society.

The 6th Ghana Outstanding Women Awards 2023 proved to be a night of celebration and recognition, honouring the remarkable achievements of women who have made significant strides in their respective fields while actively contributing to the betterment of their communities.

Adiza Ibrahim’s recognition as the “Woman of the Year” and her dual awards are a testament to her unwavering dedication to the advancement of women’s rights and her outstanding contributions to Ghana’s corporate and social landscapes.

Her inspiring story serves as a source of motivation for women and girls across the nation, demonstrating that with determination and passion, they too can achieve greatness and make a positive impact on society.