Two old boys from Adisadel College – Godfred Yeboah Dame, the Attorney General and Rev.Henry Godson-Afful – have presented an Interactive whiteboard to their alma mater.

The expensive educational tool is the first of its kind in a school and is very rare in public schools in Ghana.

Speaking to the school authorities, Rev. Godson-Afful, reiterated the need for schools in the country to be well-resourced with 21st-century teaching and learning aids.

He believes that will help enhance the delivery of education.

Rev. Godson-Afful added that it is the hope of the donors that the Interactive Whiteboard will support and transform the teaching and learning experience at Adisco.

He promised there will be more training for teachers and students in the school on how to maximise its use and improve excellence in teaching and learning at Adisadel College.