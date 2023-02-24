Togolese professional footballer Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor has publicly declared his support for Ghanaian film director-producer Fred Nuamah in the upcoming National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) parliamentary primaries.

Adebayor announced his solidarity on his official Facebook page with a photo of Fred Nuamah’s campaign notice.

He wrote, “My brother Frederick Nuamah aka @fredericknuamah has officially picked up forms to contest in the Parliamentary Primaries of NDC in Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency. That is equally my home, and I fully support you. Let’s make this happen by the Grace of God.”

Fred Nuamah, actor-director-producer, is contesting to represent the NDC in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

The CEO of Ghana Movie Awards kept a low profile but resurfaced in 2020 when he sent a long heartfelt message to Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan, the ex of Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz.

Fred Nuamah will not be the first Ghanaian actor transiting in politics and vying for the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat.



During the 2020 general election, actor John Dumelo ran for the seat on the NDC ticket but lost to Lydia Seyram Alhassan of the ruling New Patriotic Party.

The NDC is scheduled to hold its parliamentary and presidential primaries on May 13, 2023.