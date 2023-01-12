A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Francis Addai-Nimoh, will formally announce his decision to contest the party’s presidential primary on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

Mr Addai-Nimoh, who spoke exclusively to Graphic Online, said the ceremony will take place at 10 am at the GNAT Hall in Accra.

He contested in the NPP’s presidential primary in 2014 and lost the bid.

Born March 23, 1965, Mr Addai-Nimoh represented the Mampong Constituency in the Ashanti Region from January 7, 2009 to January 6, 2017.

He is a native of Mampong-Nyinampong in the Ashanti Region.

After losing the NPP flagbearer bid in 2014, he attempted a re-election in the parliamentary primary of the NPP in 2015 and lost.