The Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, has reacted to last Sunday’s chieftaincy dispute at Bomaa in the Ahafo Region which resulted in the death of one person and injuries to five other persons.

At a press conference in Sunyani Wednesday, January 11, 2023, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II said it was unfortunate that the incident happened and advised the youth in the area to stay calm and not allow anyone to deceive them.

He said his focus was to ensure the rapid development of the community, after he had finished installing the new chief.

Ceremony

He said processes leading to the installation of the new chief at Bomaa was peaceful, because he, himself (Dormaahene) was in the community to perform his customary rites until the following day when he heard about the shooting incident.

Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu said he would not change his decision of installing a new chief at Bomaa, saying, “I have installed someone as Bomaahene, period, it can’t change. If you dare that person’s authority, I will fight you till I lose my last blood”, he said at the press.

He cautioned individuals who were fanning the Bomaa chieftaincy dispute to stay away from it for the sake of peace and development.

Investigate shooting incident

On the Bomaa shooting incident last Sunday, which led to the death of one person, the Dormaahene, has asked the police to do a thorough investigation and identify who fired the shot.

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II addressing the media in Sunyani today said the police should launch a swift investigation to bring the person who shot and killed the 40-year-old teacher, Joseph Oduro Beniako to book.

He explained that in order not to get a bad name about the death and disturbances in the community, “I want the security agencies to investigate and find the killer of the young man”.

On Sunday, January 8, 2023, the deceased popularly known as “Sir Joe” was shot dead on the spot, while five others sustained gunshot wounds at about 11pm at Bomaa.

The shooting erupted during a disagreement over the installation of a new chief in the town after the death of the Bomaahene, Nana Kwafo Akoto.

The Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II has said the Bomaa area is under the Dormaa paramountcy.

The chiefs and some people of the area on their part have challenged that position by the Dormaahene and insisted that they owe allegiance to Asanteman and therefore will continue their allegiance to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Some chiefs and elders from Bomaa recently called on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi to pledge their continued allegiance.