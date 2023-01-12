A 26-year-old man, Azumah Razak, has drowned in a galamsey pit at Kwahu Oframase in the Kwahu West Municipality of the Eastern Region.

Family of the deceased, however, suspects he was murdered.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, some relatives of the deceased explained that the remains of their beloved looked as though it had been used for human sacrifice.

The family is, therefore, demanding that the perpetrator of the alleged murder is brought to justice.

The unfortunate incident has led to unrest in the community.

According to the youth, authorities, including the chief, are to be blamed for the illegal mining activities in the community.

The youth destroyed some property of the illegal miners and have asked them to leave the community.

They warned that illegal miners will incur their wrath should they refuse to adhere to their caution.

Chief of Kwahu Oframase, Nana Afrifa Yamoah, has pleaded with the youth in the community to keep calm rather than resort to any violence. He said investigations will be carried out by authorities to ascertain the truth.