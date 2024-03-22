The residents of Adamorobe in the Eastern Region have expressed frustration over the government’s failure to construct their road.

The road, which serves as a link between Oyibi and Aburi towns, is in a deplorable state.

According to the residents, their woes have been exacerbated by the label of being a deaf village, which has significantly hindered their development.

They emphasised that they are relying on divine intervention to survive because they lack critical infrastructure such as roads, clinics, and potable drinking water.

Speaking to JoyNews’ Adobea Asare, the Chief of Family Heads in the town, Abusuapanyin Yaw Asare, stated, “Our major challenge with our town is our main road, which connects from Oyibi to Aburi. The government has been promising to construct it for years but to no avail.”

Chief of Family Heads in the town, Abusuapanyin Yaw Asare

Nana Edward Acquah, a sub-chief of the town, also stated if someone wants to help the town, they should first consider constructing their road.

“This is a major road that connects two big towns and can serve as a good shortcut for travellers moving from Tema to Koforidua,” he said.

Nana Edward Acquah

Kwame, a driver and station master in the town, lamented how the poor road network is affecting him and other drivers in the town.

“I’m the GPRTU station master for this town – we have spoken severely about this poor condition of our road. Certain people who had to be rushed to the hospital for immediate healthcare lost their lives due to the poor state of the road.

Kwame, a driver and station master

“The state of the road even affects us drivers, and we spend lots of money fixing the problems the road causes our vehicles. We plead with the responsible body to help fix our road,” he stressed.

Some of the residents also shared their frustration due to the bad road conditions.

Elizabeth Acheampong, resident

“I have lived in this town for quite some time, but I can say that the major problem we have here is our road. The dust from the road is too much for us. We are also electorates who vote,” Elizabeth Acheampong said.

Another resident, Matilda Amaki, remarked, “We only have one appeal, and that is the construction of our road; the dust is too much.”

Matilda Amaki, resident

The people of Adamorobe want the government to give them a fair share of developmental projects by constructing their road.

ALSO READ: