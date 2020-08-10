The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has challenged the Akufo-Addo government to immediately render account for monies collected by the Power Distribution Services (PDS) in its seven months of operation from March to October 2019.

The party alleges that there have been some 1.5 billion cedis collected by PDS in electricity tariffs and other charges over the course of its seven-month-operations in 2019.

Addressing the press at the 2nd edition of the NDC’s Corruption Tracker Series in Accra on Monday, National Communications Officer of the party, Sammy Gyamfi called for all the monies to be accounted for.

‘‘The total amount of monies PDS collected from consumers in the form of electricity bills, from March 1 to October 18, 2019 when the concession agreement was still in force, per our estimation and from our checks is over 1.5 billion cedis. But we’ve not heard any official communication from Akufo-Addo who touts himself as the paragon of accountability,” he said.

Mr Gyamfi added that this level of “corruption and naked thievery” cannot be condoned and called for persons who were complicit in the “fraudulent power pact” terminated in October 2019 to be made to cough out all monies back to the State.

He maintained that a future NDC government, led by John Dramani Mahama, will ensure that all these monies are retrieved.

“If people have stolen monies in excess of GHS 1.5 billion from the state and have not accounted for them, like this PDS case we’re talking about, you can trust that the next John Mahama government will bring them to book,” he noted.